Global Leptomeningeal Metastases Market Insights, Forecast and Report 2030

Leptomeningeal Metastases Market Insights report provides a thorough understanding of current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Leptomeningeal Metastases market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Leptomeningeal Metastases market size from 2018 to 2030 segmented into 7MM (the USA, EU5 (the UK, Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), and Japan).

Leptomeningeal Metastases Overview

Leptomeningeal metastases, also known as carcinomatous meningitis, refers to the spread of malignant cells through the CSF space. These cells can originate from primary CNS tumours (e.g. drop metastases), as well as from distant tumors that have metastasized via hematogenous spread.

Some of the key highlights of the Leptomeningeal Metastases market report

LM are diagnosed in approximately 5% of patients with metastatic cancer, but undiagnosed or asymptomatic involvement is more common.

The incidence of clinically diagnosed LM in patients with solid tumors is approximately 5% but the incidence of undiagnosed or asymptomatic LM may be 20% or more with many solid tumors as illustrated in autopsy series.

Leptomeningeal metastasis is considered the third most common metastatic complication involving the central nervous system (CNS).

Breast cancer, lung cancer, and melanoma are the most frequent causes of Leptomeningeal metastasis among solid tumors in adults.

Leptomeningeal Metastases market companies are included like Y-mAbS Therapeutics, Plus Therapeutics, and many others.

are included like Y-mAbS Therapeutics, Plus Therapeutics, and many others. Leptomeningeal Metastases therapies are included like 177Lu-DTPA-Omburtamab Radioimmunotherapy, Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, and many others.

Leptomeningeal Metastases Symptoms include-

Symptoms of LM result from cancer cells clogging the normal exits for CSF causing a fluid buildup and increased pressure in the brain. This increased pressure can cause vague but uncomfortable symptoms including headaches (often worse in the morning), nausea, vision changes, and difficulty walking. Cancer cells can also disturb nerves exiting the brain causing numbness, weakness, or pain.

Leptomeningeal Metastases Diagnosis

The diagnosis of LM may be ascertained according to the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) guidelines. The guidelines suggest any one of the following diagnostic criteria are sufficient to diagnose LM; CSF positive for tumor cells (positive CSF cytology); radiologic findings in the CNS consistent with LM irrespective of supportive clinical findings or alternatively and more controversial, clinical signs and symptoms consistent with LM and a nonspecific but abnormal CSF analysis (high white blood cell count, low glucose, and elevated protein) in a patient known to have a cancer.

Leptomeningeal Metastases Treatment includes-

The goal of treatment is to prolong survival and to maintain quality of the life by delaying further neurological deterioration. Therapeutic strategies include intrathecal pharmacotherapy, systemic pharmacotherapy and radiotherapy. Intrathecal therapy is widely used for the treatment of leptomeningeal metastases. There is a rationale to use intrathecal treatment in patients with floating tumor cells in the CSF and for linear diffuse or ependymal spread enhancement. However, intrathecal therapy has only a limited penetration into solid tumor lesions and may be inefficient and even toxic in case of CSF flow obstructions. In the latter situation, radiotherapy can be used to restore CSF flow—successful restoration should be checked prior the use of an intrathecal treatment.

Leptomeningeal Metastases Market Drivers

Technological advancements

Robust pipeline of emerging assets

High incidence

Leptomeningeal Metastases Market Barriers

Negative impact on quality of life

Limited R&D

High cost treatment

Leptomeningeal Metastases Market Report Scope

The report covers the descriptive overview of Leptomeningeal Metastases, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Leptomeningeal Metastases epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Leptomeningeal Metastases are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Leptomeningeal Metastases market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Leptomeningeal Metastases market.

Leptomeningeal Metastases Market Companies

Y-mAbS Therapeutics,

Plus Therapeutics,

And many others.

Leptomeningeal Metastases Therapies

177Lu-DTPA-Omburtamab Radioimmunotherapy,

Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome,

And many others.

Table of content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Leptomeningeal Metastases Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Leptomeningeal Metastases Leptomeningeal Metastases: Market Overview at a Glance Leptomeningeal Metastases: Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Leptomeningeal Metastases Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Leptomeningeal Metastases Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Leptomeningeal Metastases: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Leptomeningeal Metastases KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

