Small Satellite Services Market to See Booming Growth | TriSept, EchoStar, Viasat

Small satellites are also known as â€œsmallsatsâ€, they are an emerging class of spacecraft. Small satellites include recent improved software and hardware, mainly ones derived from the IT and electronics industries, and benefit from the subsequent high ability that is feasible in small packages. The small satellites have lower cost for both development and lunch of satellite, shorter development cycles, and smaller development teams as compare to traditional satellites.

Globalstar, Inc. (United States),TriSept Corporation (United States),EchoStar Corporation (United States),KVH Industries, Inc. (United States),Inmarsat plc (United Kingdom),Singapore Telecommunications Limited (Singapore),Eutelsat Communications S.A. (France),Viasat, Inc. (United States),General Atomics (United States)

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Pico Satellites, Femto Satellites, Nanosatellite (1-10 Kg), Microsatellite (11-100 Kg), Mini satellite (101-1000 Kg)), Application (Communication (Mobile Satellite, Fixed Satellite, Broadcast Satellite), Remote Sensing (Earth Imaging, Meteorology, Mapping & Monitoring), Science & Technology and Education, Others), Technology (Radio Occultation, Full Motion Video, Hyper-Spectral and Multi-Spectral Imaging, Automated Meter Reading (AMR), Others), End-User (Commercial Sector, Government & Military, Non-Profit Organization)



Market Trends:

Reduction of Electronics and Subcomponents Used in Small Satellites

Improvements in Microsatellite and Nanosatellite Technologies

Market Drivers:

High Investments by Venture Companies in the Small Satellite

Growing Use of Small Satellite for Remote Sensing

Market Opportunities:

There is a tremendous opportunity for reinvention of technology, business practices, and markets for the space industry as there is rapid growth in the small satellite market. There is lower barriers to entry, the small satellite market which encourages many non‐traditional entrants with new ideas to discover how they would deliver a new product.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

