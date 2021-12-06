Duct Tape Market Insights, Deep Analysis of Key Vendor in the Industry 2019 – 2029

Duct Tape Market Scope

The duct tape market is projected to foresee a healthy growth rate during the assessment period. The packaging sector has dynamically embraced duct tapes to encourage their brand equity both in appeal and presentation to stay visible in the highly segmented duct tapes production landscape dominated majorly by SME’s.

With the growing trend of customized duct tapes, market players are utilizing them as brand-building determining that every material is utilized as the company’s brand. These tapes are less costly than boxes printed with company logos. Adding security, these tapes, a further exhibit that the company is concerned to make their market position. Therefore, the duct tapes demand will add glitters to the consumer’s experience and is likely to continue witness expansion in approaching years.

For more insights into the market, request a sample of this [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2641

Key Takeaways – Duct Tapes Market Study

Sealing applications continue to hold a significant market share among all segments by application during the forecast period. Waterproofing and repairing will also remain profitable application areas of duct tapes during the forecast period. Professional grade duct tapes segment is expected to create substantial incremental $ opportunities from 2019-2029, attributable to rising demand from building and construction industries. Natural rubber-based adhesive duct tapes are gaining traction in duct tapes market over synthetic rubber-based adhesive tapes. Cost-effectiveness and eco-friendly nature of raw materials remain the key attributes responsible for boosting sales of natural rubber-based adhesive duct tapes.

HVAC industry holds a major market share among all segments by end use industry. This segment is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Europe continues to lead its way in the global market. However, the East Asian market for duct tapes is projected to outperform European market over the course of following decade. East Asia’s solid growth projection in the duct tapes landscape is attributed to high resource availability and low labor cost, particularly in China.

Manufacturers in global duct tapes market must eye substantial profits by focusing on emerging markets in East and South Asia, attributable to rising demand for duct tapes from the rapidly growing construction industry.

Who Is Winning in Duct Tapes Market?

The global duct tapes market is dynamic and significant growth is anticipated in next decade, owing to excellent adhesive properties and ease of handling offered by duct tapes over other alternatives such as mastic fluids and fiber tapes.

3M Company, Berry Global Group Inc, Shurtape Technologies LLC, Scapa Group plc, and tesa SE Group are some of the leading manufacturers of duct tapes. 3M Company and Berry Global Group Inc. are Tier I and Tier II companies in the global duct tapes market. Manufacturers are targeting emerging markets, especially in East and South Asia, to enhancing their production capacities.

In 2019, Scapa Group plc established a new manufacturing plant at Delhi, India, for expansion of its global business footprint and product portfolio. In 2018, tesa SE Group invested nearly US$ 34 Mn to increase the production capacity of its China-based plant.

For Information On The Research Approach Used In The Report, Request [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2641

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, offers an unbiased analysis of the global duct tapes market, analyzing historical demand from 2014-2018 and forecast statistics for 2019-2029. The study offers growth projections on the duct tapes market on the basis of product type (removable duct tapes, professional grade duct tapes, utility duct tapes, and specialized high strength duct tapes), adhesive type (natural rubber-based adhesive and synthetic rubber-based adhesive) and backing type (plastic (polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride, and polyester), application (sealing, repairing, holding, waterproofing, coding, strapping, splicing, and others ), thickness (<10 Mil, 10 to 15 Mil and >15 Mil), and end use industry (HVAC, automotive, building & construction, electrical & electronics industries, shipping & logistics, and DIY activities) across seven major regions.

For additional information, write to [email protected]

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI’s latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.