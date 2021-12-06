World Cling Film Market Share by 2027: Upcoming Trends and Analysis

Cling Film Market Snapshot

Revenue generated in the cling film market is expected to increase by 3.0% in 2021. Between 2021 and 2031, the market valuation is expected to double reaching US$ 1.9 billion. As per the latest study by Future Market Insights (FMI), sales will continue growing in the market at a ten-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% annually, through 2031.

Application in food industry will account for more than half of sales in the market through 2031. However, demand in consumer goods will rise at a higher pace of 5.2% CAGR over the course of the assessment period.

Leading restaurants across the globe as well as food and beverage stores are identifying the advantages associated with the use of cling film as more people are using them on a day-to-day basis. Most companies are manufacturing cling films and supplying these at wholesale prices to retail outlets, hence making these films available to end consumers at affordable rates.

Intensifying urbanization in emerging economies such as India and China has led to the growing adoption of on-the-go food products, especially by the working population. Cling films are extensively used as an effective material for the packaging of ready-to-eat food products, hence boosting growth in demand across the global food and beverages industry.

2014-2020 Cling Film Market Outlook Compared to 2021-2031 Forecast The global market value of cling film is expected to increase at 5.0% CAGR during 2021-2031 in comparison to the 2.9% CAGR registered during 2014-2020. This steady rise in sales can be attributed to high demand for on-the-go and processed food. Cofresco Foodservice stated that waste management of food can be controlled by usage of cling film made of polyvinyl chloride because of its ability to improve shelf life. Thanks to initiatives undertaken by various organizations, modern consumers are better aware about preserving the environment.