IBC Liners Market Expectations & Growth Trends Highlighted Until 2028

Global IBC (intermediate bulk containers) liners consumption will lead to the market valuation of over US$ 1 billion towards the end of 2028, according to a new analytical study of Future Market Insights (FMI). IBC liners market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period and is expected to be valued beyond a billion dollar by the end of 2028, which can be attributed to numerous factors, about which FMI offers thorough insights and forecast in this report.

The recent study of the Global IBC Liners Market provides the market size information and market trends along with the factors and parameters impacting it in both the short and long term. The report ensures a 360-degree assessment, bringing out the complete key insights of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to make better business plans and informed decisions for the future business. In addition, the study helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

FMI, in its upcoming business report, elaborates the historical and current scenario of the global IBC Liners market in terms of production, consumption, volume, and value. The report scrutinizes the market into various segments, regions and players on the basis of demand pattern and growth prospects.

The experts at the forefront of the industry have focused on the various factors that are shaping the growth of the IBC Liners industry. Through their in-depth analysis, the researchers were able to identify the growth prospects of the industry.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on IBC Liners Market

The outbreak of COVID-19 has affected various industries, such as the packaging industry. The demand for non-essential items has also declined.

Following government’s measures, particularly social distancing norms and stay-at-home orders, companies operating in the IBC Liners market have put their production on a halt. Additionally, movement restrictions and supply chain disruptions have created a logistical nightmare for market players, leading to severe product shortages in the global marketplace. Several market players are further planning to relocate their supply chain from China – the first epicenter of the COVID-19.

The report essentially evaluates the significant presence of the global IBC Liners market across the world’s major regions. The global IBC Liners market has been categorized into several key geographical regions. North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the leading IBC Liners market regions. In this section of the report, the authors have examined the market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network, distribution channels, and numerous other aspects of each geographical segment.

Table of Contents: IBC Liners Market

* IBC Liners Market Overview

* Global Economic Impact on Industry

* Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

* Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

* Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

* Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

* Global Market Analysis by Application

* Manufacturing Cost Analysis

* Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

* Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

* Market Effect Factors Analysis

* Global IBC Liners Market Forecast

IBC Liners Market: Segmentation

Valuable information covered in the FMI’s IBC Liners market report has been segregated into key segments and sub-segments.

On the basis of capacity, the IBC liners market has been segmented into

up to 1,000 litres

1,000 to 1,500 litres

above 1,500 litres

On the basis of filling technology, the IBC liners market has been segmented into

aseptic

non-aseptic

On the basis of end users, the IBC liners market has been segmented into

food

beverages

chemicals

IBC Liners Market: Competition Analysis

The FMI’s study presents a comprehensive analysis of global, regional, and country-level players active in the IBC Liners market. Competitive information detailed in the IBC Liners market report has been based on innovative product launches, distribution channels, local networks, industrial penetration, production methods, and revenue generation of each market player. Furthermore, growth strategies and mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activities associated with the players are enclosed in the IBC Liners market report.

IBC Liners Market: FMI Key Findings

Polyethylene is the most common material type used for manufacturing IBC liners owing to its extensive flexibility and cost-effectiveness.

Among capacity types, the 1,000 to 1,500 litres segment holds the highest market share and is projected to have a highly positive outlook during the forecast period. One of the most common capacity types, 1,000 to 1,500 litres capacity type is widely used for storage and shipping of bulk contents.

The beverages segment is projected to be the most attractive segment during the forecast period in terms of total incremental opportunity and market share. The demand generated from the beverages sector is expected to remain prominent, which can be recognized with the increasing export activities across the regions for bulk liquid packaging & shipping, as well as the growing adoption of IBC liners for packaging of FDA-compliant IBC liners.

Key players covered in the report include:

Bemis Company, Inc., Nittel GmbH & Co KG, Sealed Air Corporation, Arena Products, Inc., Qbig Packaging B.V., CDF corporation, Brambles Industries Limited, Composite Containers LLC, Peak Packaging Ltd., Paper Systems Inc., W. Stuart Smith Inc., Qingdao LAF Packaging Co., Ltd., Bycom Industries Pte Ltd., ILC Dover LP, LC Packaging international BV, Palmetto Industries, Bulk Lift International, Inc., Hanlon Solutions Resource, Inc., Multipac Pty. Ltd., and Freedom Manufacturing LLC.

This IBC Liners market report holds answers to some important questions like:

– What is the size of occupied by the prominent leaders for the forecast period ? What will be the share and the growth rate of the IBC Liners market during the forecast period?

– What are the future prospects for the IBC Liners industry in the coming years?

– Which trends are likely to contribute to the development rate of the industry during the forecast period ?

– What are the future prospects of the IBC Liners industry for the forecast period ?

– Which countries are expected to grow at the fastest rate?

– Which factors have attributed to an increased sale worldwide?

– What is the present status of competitive development?

Some Notable Report Offerings:

* We will provide you an analysis of the extent to which the global IBC Liners market acquires commercial characteristics along with examples or instances of information that helps you to understand it better.

* We will also help to identify customary/ standard terms and conditions, as like offers, worthiness, warranty, and others for the IBC Liners industry.

* Also, this report will help you to identify any trends to forecast IBC Liners growth rates.

* The analyzed report will forecast the general tendency for supply and demand in IBC Liners market.

