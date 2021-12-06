Global Extensometer Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Future Growth, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Trends and Forecast 2018-2028

Extensometer was invented by Charles Houston in 1879. Houston later gave rights to Fairbanks & Ewing (a manufacturer of scales and testing machines). Traditionally, extensometers are the most convenient and widely used instruments for the measurement of strains in a material test specimen. These extensometers are based on contact techniques. However, non-contacting optical techniques are becoming more important. An extensometer is an instrument used to check the changes in the dimension (especially length) of an object. Extensometers are useful for stress-strain measurement and tensile tests. The extensometers are divided into two categories: contact and non-contact. In recent years, significant developments have happened in the area of noncontact extensometers – extensometers based on laser and video technology have been developed.

In the mining industry, extensometers are used to measure displacements on high/batters. Plotting time versus displacement enables engineers to determine if walls are failures about to happen. And for difficult failures, equipment such as lasers and radar scans are used, which allow three-dimensional and four-dimensional analysis. Some of the standards associated with extensometers are ASTM E83 Standard for classification and verification of Extensometers and ASTM D4403 standard for the extensometer used in rock.

Extensometer Market: Dynamics

Increasing mining activity across various regions will spur the demand in the extensometer market. The mining industry contributes a healthy share to a country’s GDP. Even mining done on a small scale contributes a healthy share to the entire mineral production. However, various rules and regulations associated with the extraction of minerals could hamper the growth of the extensometers market. The increasing scope of applications involving integrity tests of materials such as metals, composites, and polymers in construction, automotive, and other industrial sectors are deemed to offer future growth opportunities for the Extensometers market.

Over the years, the mining industry has developed through a year-long process that has brought together more than hundreds of stakeholders from governments, the private sector, non-governmental and international organizations. Moreover, growing urbanization & industrialization, particularly in emerging economies, will lead to demand for commodities from metal and mining industries. People living in cities consume a higher share of resources – their population is expected to get doubled in near future. Due to the aforementioned reasons, the demand for mining will increase, which in turn, will increase the demand in the extensometers market.

Extensometer Market: Trend/ Regional Outlook

North America and Europe have been the traditional markets adopting the extensometers in related uses since inception. These regions are expected to find a fair share of extensometers with an optimal growth rate. However, the crux shift of manufacturing and construction sectors towards developing countries and emerging economic regions of South East Asia is projected to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.