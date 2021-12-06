Water Intake Screens Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Future Growth, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape, Trends and Forecast 2018-2028

Growing population coupled with rapid urbanization and industrialization is going to create significant demand for water intake screens in the future. Water is a basic need and is required by many industries for different applications. Therefore, it must be clean and free from any type of debris so that it can be used according to need. This is only possible with the help of water intake screens. Water intake screens are special screens used by many industries and municipals for the intake of clean and debris-free water for further use. These screens are installed at the intake source and are designed to facilitate the intake of water from both stationary and mobile water bodies. Water intake screens are available in different sizes and materials in the market and can be used for heavy intake works as well as in harsh environmental conditions.

Global Water Intake Screens Market: Dynamics

Growing pollution in different kinds of water bodies, such as ponds, lakes, rivers, seas, and oceans, across the globe, owing to growing solid waste disposal is one of the driving factors responsible for the healthy growth of the water intake screens market. Moreover, safety standards in many industries are also going to create significant demand for water intake screens as the intake of aquatic plants and fish can cause heavy damage or blockage in plants, thereby leading to heavy losses.

Therefore, to overcome this problem, manufacturers of water intake screens are focusing on the production of new screens that are aquatic life-friendly and thus, can decrease the losses that occur due to downtime and in turn, help in increasing the overall efficiency of the plant.

Global Water Intake Screens Market: Regional Outlook

The Asia Pacific is projected to be the most prominent market for water intake screens. This can mainly be attributed to the rapid industrialization across the region, mainly in India and China. These countries are the key growth contributors to the water intake screens market in the region. Moreover, increasing water pollution across the region is also going to have a significant impact on the overall demand for water intake screens in this region. North America and Western Europe are also projected to hold a noteworthy share, in terms of demand for water intake screens, in the future.

