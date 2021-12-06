In-Depth Analysis of the COVID-19 Impact on Global PET Preforms Market

Introduction

PET preforms are used for packaging in various industries such as food and beverage industry, pharmaceutical, home care, personal care, domestic goods and others. The demand for PET preforms is on the rise owing to high consumption of packaged beverages. Also, domestic goods manufacturers are making use of PET preforms for packaging of things like edible oil, cleaning solutions and many others.

Companies use PET preforms to manufacture bottles which then are used to store their produce. The process used for this is called the hot filling process and it is very common in the developed countries as it does not involve use of any preservatives and requires a very low capital.

Global PET preforms market is expected to reach market value of US$ 22 Bn by end of forecast period 2020-2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 3.8%, according to a recent report published by Future Market insights (FMI).

PET Preforms Market – Key Highlights

North America to remain the lucrative, reflecting a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period. 500 ml to 1000 ml PET preforms remains the popular capacity type segment in the global market. Alaska/Bericap/Obrist Neck Type remains extensively utilized and thus reflecting the highest growth, followed by PCO/BPF neck type preforms segment. Beverages to reflect highest market value throughout the forecast period.

PET Preforms Market – Drivers

Growth of the ready-to-drink (RTD) market is encouraging the market expansion of PET preforms. Rise in consumption of water through Bottles are projected to fuel demand for PET preforms. Increasing significance for sustainable packaging solutions along with recyclable materials is boosting the market growth.

PET Preforms Market – Restraints

Increasing demand for banning single use plastic by several NGOs, environmentalists, and governments is hurting the growth of the market. Availability of alternative packaging forms to limit the harmful impact of plastic can hinder market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

The PET preforms market is foreseeing a significant drop in demand due to COVID-19 led lockdowns all over the world. Shortage of raw materials, supply chain disruptions, and absence of skilled workers and labors from plants have been few factors that impacted the market. However, the PET preforms demand will foresee significant expansion in the 1st quarter of 2021, as production activities recommence and PET preforms demand from end user sectors reinstates to normal.

Competitive Landscape

Major players identified in the PET preforms market are Plastipak Holdings, Inc., ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co KG , Resilux NV, RETAL Industries Ltd., Taiwan Hon Chuan Enterprises Co., Ltd., Societe Generale Des Techniques (SGT), Manjushree Technopack Limited Co., Zhongfu Enterprise Co Ltd., Indorama Ventures Public Co., Ltd. and Logoplaste UK Ltd.

