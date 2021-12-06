Digital Printing Packaging Market Expectations & Growth Trends Highlighted Until 2027

Digital Printing Packaging Market Snapshot

As per recently updated report by Future Market Insights, the digital printing packaging market is anticipated to rise consistently at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2021-2031. Driven by rising demand for sustainable printing and flexible packaging, the digital printing packaging market is expected to reach volume of more than 464,069 Mn Units in 2021.

Despite challenges posed by COVID-19 outbreak, digital printing packaging market registered 6.0% year-on-year growth between 2020 and 2021. The market registered 5.5 % CAGR between 2016 and 2020. Against this backdrop, FMI projects the digital printing packaging market valuation to surpass US$ 17,137 Mn in 2021.

The global digital printing for packaging market has been segmented on the basis of print technology type, product type, and end use. The global digital printing for packaging market is anticipated to expand 2x in terms of volume by the end of 2029.

Europe Being Touted as a Highly Profitable Market

North America holds more than 1/4th share of the global digital printing for packaging market, and is estimated to uphold its eminence in the global market. China is also one of the leading manufacturers of digital printing for packaging solutions and accounts for more than 10% of the global market. In the South Asia region, India has emerged as one of the key markets for digital printing for packaging. Owing to the presence of several unorganized players, the Asian digital printing for packaging market has developed as a competitive market and is anticipated to expand at a considerable rate during the forecast period.

Though a matured market, Europe represents a substantial incremental opportunity for the digital printing for packaging market. This can be attributed to the upsurge in demand for aesthetic printing solutions in the region. Label and tape manufacturers usually prefer short printing runs to digitally print packaging solutions.

Furthermore, digitally printed folding cartons are widely used in several end-use industries such as food, beverages, personal care & cosmetics, etc., which is driving the growth of the digital printing for packaging market. In Europe, the UK is expected to witness high growth in the digital printing for packaging market, while Germany is anticipated to be prominent, in terms of market value share and incremental opportunity both, in the European market. The digital printing for packaging market is expected to benefit the most from the demand produced by label and tape applications.

In 2019, the U.S. is expected to be prominent in the North American digital printing for packaging market with more than 90% value share. Moreover, Canada is anticipated to witness growth of more than 5% in the North American digital printing for packaging market during the forecast period 2019-2029.

Key market players that have been profiled in the report on the digital printing for packaging market include HP Inc., Landa Corporation Ltd, Xeikon N.V., Mondi Group, Eastman Kodak Company, Quad/Graphics, Inc., Reynders Label Printing, Tailored Label Packagings, Inc., DS Smith Plc, Creative Labels Inc., Traco Manufacturing, Inc., Thimm Group, Elanders, Ws Packaging Group, Inc., and Colordruck Baiersbron, among others. Several unorganized and regional market players are anticipated to contribute to the global digital printing for packaging market during 2019-2029.

