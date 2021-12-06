Disposable Plates Market Impacted by COVID-19, Market to Remain Dormant in Near Term, Projects FMI 2017 -2027

Introduction

The global disposable plates market is expected to witness gradual growth throughout the period of forecast. This growth can be attributed to growth of online food service and home delivery platforms, cost effectiveness and convenience. The global disposable plates market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% during the assessment period, to reflect a 1.76x increase in value from 2017-2027.

Around US$ 3.6 Bn is the global disposable plates market standing in 2017 and it is estimated to reach an evaluation of about US$ 6.4 Bn by 2027. The global market for disposable plates has gained a lot of traction post 2012-2016 period, during which it reflected moderate growth rate; its growth rate has significantly improved since this timeline.For Information On The Research Approach Used In The Report,

Request [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/disposable-plates-market/table-of-content

Global Disposable Plates Market: Competitive Scenario

The global disposable plates market research report profiles several key players dealing with the manufacturing of disposable plates. Key companies such as Georgia-Pacific LLC, Huhtamaki Oyj, Pactiv Llc, Dart Container Corporation, D&W Fine Pack Llc, Hotpack Group, Jinhua Lansin Commodity Co., Ltd., Seow Khim Polythelene Co Pte Ltd., HOSTI GmbH, NUPIK – FLO U.K. Ltd., Poppies Europe Ltd., Fast Plast A/S, Dopla Spa, Ckf Inc., Duni AB, Be Green Packaging Llc, Polar Plastic Ltd., Genpak Llc and Vegware Ltd., are profiled in this research report.

Global Disposable Plates Market: Forecast Highlights

According to the analytical and extensive research study on disposable plates, the global market is expected to witness robust growth in the years to follow. The global disposable plates market is projected to register a high value CAGR of 5.9% throughout the period of forecast and is estimated to reach a valuation of more than US$ 6 Bn by the end of the year of assessment from a value of around US$ 3.5 Bn in 2017.

Global Disposable Plates Market: Segmental Snapshot

The global disposable plates market is segmented on the basis of product type, design, sales channel and region.

By product type, the plastic plates segment is expected to lead the global market with a high market valuation and market share. The other segment in this category is projected to grow at a high value CAGR throughout the period of forecast.

By design, the plain segment is the largest with a market value of more than US$ 2 Bn in 2017. However, the compartment segment is gaining high traction and is projected to grow at a higher rate than the plain segment in the coming years and is estimated to reach a significant valuation by the end of the year of assessment.

By sales channel, the B2B segment is the largest and is expected to dominate the global market. By the end of the year of assessment it is expected to reach a value higher than US$ 4,900 Mn and is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

By region, North America is anticipated to show high market attractiveness. The disposable plates market in this region is expected to reach a valuation of around US$ 1,800 Mn by the end of the year of assessment. The disposable plates market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

For more insights into the market, request a sample of this [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5842

Global Disposable Plates Market: Dynamics Influencing Growth

There are several factors impacting revenue growth of the market. Growth driving aspects include growth of home delivery and online food service platforms, increasing demand for laminated paper plates, convenience and cost effectiveness of disposable plates, rising preference for ease in usage and hygiene, effective performance with respect to carrying a wide range of cold and hot food items, and substantial institutional sales through high demand from food service outlets.

Factors such as low production capacities of plastic disposable plate manufacturers in several regions, health concerns and increasing awareness among consumers regarding environment health, strict regulations owing to rising impact on environment, and shrinking profit margins owing to high competition are hampering the growth of the global disposable plates market.

About Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The Packaging division at FMI provides an in-depth historical analysis and granular projections of the global packaging market. Ranging from packaging materials to designs & formats, FMI has an exhaustive market research database, serving clients with unique offerings and strategic recommendations. With a repository of 750+ reports, the team analyzed the packaging industry comprehensively in 70+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help

Also acquire more information about “Metal Cans Market” here https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growing-awareness-regarding-the-use-of-non-carcinogenic-packaging-materials-spurring-demand-for-metal-cans-future-market-insights-301319421.html