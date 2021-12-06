Pallet Pooling Market to Cross US$ 11 Bn Mark by 2029: FMI

Pallet pooling ensures the availability of pallets at the operational location, which results in a lean supply chain. Lean supply chain management leads to effective operational lead time. Owing to the rising inclination of most end users towards cost reduction, along with optimum lead time, the pallet pooling market is estimated to gain noteworthy traction in the coming decade.

According to a new research report published by Future Market Insights (FMI), the pallet pooling market is estimated to exhibit a 6% CAGR over the forecast period, to reach a valuation of more than US$ 11 Bn by the end of 2029.

Key Takeaways of Pallet Pooling Market Study

Pallet pooling has prominent application in the FMCG sector, as warehouses play a crucial role in this industry. In terms of material, plastic pallet pooling is estimated to witness notable demand, owing to the high reliability, durability, and cost-effectiveness of plastic pallets as compared to other types. Globally, the pallet pooling market in GCC countries is estimated to witness lucrative growth, owing to the positive outlook for industrial trade activities in the region, particularly for the e-Commerce industry. The U.S. is expected to hold a leading share in the global market, registering a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period. In recent years, pallets tagged with RFID have become more popular amongst end consumers, owing to their ability to provide location as well as detailed information related to stacked products on pallets. Pallet pooling is a one-time investment business, in which, the owner has to purchase pallets, and then pooling can be done without any large investment. As a result, the market offers high-profit margins to its participants. For the effective operational efficiency of pallets, pallet service providers perform quality checks after the end of every service cycle to provide high-quality pallets and efficient service cycles to end consumers. Continuous and high-standard quality checks of pallets are estimated to help players in the global pallet pooling market gain a competitive advantage.

“In the pallet pooling market, flexible payment profiles allow end consumers to pay rent monthly or quarterly at fixed rental rates throughout the term of the agreement, and customizations can be made in rental agreement terms to suit the period of budget allocation and income patterns.”

Pallet Pooling Market: Competitive Landscape

The pallet pooling market is highly consolidated, owing to the presence of a limited number of pallet pooling service providers across the globe. Brambles Limited, Euro Pool Group, Faber Halbertsma, and Loscam are considered to be leading players in the pallet pooling market. Most market players are focusing on expanding their sales footprint in developing markets such as South Asia and the Middle East through the establishment of additional regional offices and sales partners.

Focus on Technological Advancements in Pallet Pooling

The increasing requirement of technologically-advanced pallet systems throughout the supply chain for lean management is anticipated to support the future growth of the global pallet pooling market.

Pallet Pooling Market Taxonomy

Structural Design

Blocks

Stringers

Customized

Material

Wood

Composite

Plastic

Steel

Other Metals

End-User

FMCG

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics

Chemicals

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

The research report analyzes the total sales value of the pallet pooling market based on revenue generated by market players from the target product. The market is forecasted based on factors such as warehouse traffic flow, adoption rate, government regulations, and sustainable development. The scope of the research report includes pallet management services catering to FMCG, food & beverages, chemicals & pharmaceuticals, and other related end-use industries.

