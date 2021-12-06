Lightweight Automotive Body Panels Market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 99.6 Bn by 2016 end

Future Market Insights delivers key insights on the global lightweight automotive body panels market in its latest report titled “Lightweight Automotive Body Panels Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026.” Global sales of lightweight automotive body panels is anticipated to be valued at US$ 99.6 Bn by 2016 end, witnessing a Y-o-Y growth of 3.9% over 2015. APEJ is projected to account for a volume share of 29.2% in the global market towards the close of 2016 and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Automotive body panels such as bumpers, hoods, door panels, roof, and trunk lids are manufactured using lightweight materials such as high-strength steel, aluminium, magnesium, and polymers and composites in order to provide desired strength with reduced weight. Lightweight automotive body panels help improve fuel economy and performance of vehicles by reducing the overall weight of the vehicle. About 25% reduction in automobile weight saves 3.5 to 5.0 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions over the lifetime of an average car. Manufacturers today are adopting lightweight body panels in vehicles in order to comply with government regulations pertaining to greenhouse gas emissions.

Key Segment

By Material Type

Metals

High-strength Steel

Magnesium

Aluminium

Polymers & Composites

Carbon Fibre Reinforced Plastics

Glass Fibre Reinforced plastics

Other Polymer & Composite Materials

By Component Type

Bumpers

Hood

Door Panels

Trunk Lids

Roof

Others

By Vehicle Type

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Region

Passenger Car

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

APEJ

Japan

MEA

Segmentation highlights

The global lightweight automotive body panels market is segmented on the basis of Material Type (Metals, Polymers & Composites); Component Type (Bumpers, Hood, Door Panels, Trunk Lids, Roof, Others); and Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle).

The Metals material type segment is likely to be valued at US$ 92.7 Bn by 2016 end

The Door Panels component type segment is anticipated to be a prominent segment accounting for maximum market share of 32.9% by 2016 end

The Passenger Car vehicle type segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period

