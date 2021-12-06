ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights’ report, projects the global OHV telematics market to record growth at 15.40% CAGR over the forecast period of 2021 and 2031.

Growing demand from construction industry is accelerating OHV telematics sales across the globe. Demand for OHV telematics is rising extensively in emerging economies as are becoming more aware for the vehicle safety.

Increasing application within rental equipment companies, mining industry and for safety & security of vehicles will continue creating sales opportunities. As per the FMI’s analysis, despite the slight setback due to the pandemic, the global OHV telematics market registered the Y-o-Y growth at 14.50% CAGR during 2020-2021.

Steady recovery in automotive industry and recommencement of automotive production & manufacturing companies across the globe have improved the market growth.

Government increasing funding and initiatives towards the safety of vehicles have compelled the manufacturers to increase the adoption of telematics within the off highway vehicles.

Stringent regulations for the vehicle safety across the U.S., Germany, India, China and the U.K. is also expected to improve the adoption of OHV telematics over the coming years.

According to the FMI’s analysis, the global OHV telematics market reached a valuation of US$ 424 Mn in 2021.

Key Takeaways from FMI’s OHV Telematics Market Study

By end-use application type, construction segment will emerge as primary OHV telematics end-user, accounting for 64.4% market share.

market share. In terms of sales channel, original equipment manufacturers are the most preferred over the aftermarket service providers, exhibiting growth at over 11.4% CAGR

In terms of technology type, cellular technology will cement its dominance during the forecast period, expanding at 11% CAGR

The U.S. will emerge as the leading market across North America backed by the high demand within the construction industry

Japan and South Korea will collectively account for over 6% of global market share over the forecast period

of global market share over the forecast period Germany and the U.K. are anticipated to lead the Europe’s OHV telematics market, exhibiting the growth at 10.20% CAGR

CAGR Increasing application in precision farming will bolster the demand of off-highway vehicle telematics across India through 2021

“Growing consumer preference for advanced telematics technology in off-highway vehicles for usage in construction, mining and agriculture equipment has bolstered the adoption of telematics, generating lucrative prospects for market players,” says the FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

TomTom International, Harman International, ORBCOMM Inc., Topcon Corporation, MiX Telematics, Navman Wireless, Omnitracs LLC, Wacker Neuson, Trackunit A/S and Zonar Systems Inc. among others are some prominent players operating in the OHV telematics market.

As per the FMI’s analysis, the market is dominated with top 5 players operating in OHV telematics market, accounting for 25% of market share. Top 5 players include, TomTom International, Harman International, MiX Telematics, ORBCOMM Inc., and Omnitracs.

OHV Telematics Market by Category

By Sales Channel:

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Aftermarket

By Technology Type:

Cellular

Satellite

By End-Use Application:

Construction Cranes Dozers Dump Trucks Excavators Loaders Others

Agriculture Harvesters Tractors

Mining Surface Mining Machinery Underground Mining Machinery



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Key Points Covered in OHV telematics Market Study

Market estimates and forecast 2021-2031

Key drivers and restraints impacting market growth

Segment-wise, Country-wise, and Region-wise Analysis

Competition Mapping and Benchmarking

Brand share and Market Share Analysis

Key Product Innovations and Regulatory Climate

COVID-19 Impact on OHV Telematics Market and How to Navigate

Recommendation on Key Winning Strategies

