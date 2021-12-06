Calcite Market Analysis 2021 – 2031 | Top Players Imerys S. A., Omya AG, J. M. Huber Corporation, Minerals Technologies Inc

The demand for ground calcium carbonate or GCC calcite will remain significantly high. It is expected account for over 60% of calcite sold globally in 2021. Increasing demand for cement has resulted in significant growth in demand for calcite. Besides this, the demand from paper and pulp industry will enable the market exhibit consistent growth through the forecast period.

The global calcite market is anticipated to grow owing to the increasing investment towards residential and commercial construction. Besides this rapid urbanization will pave way for the expansion of the market. This is especially true in case of developing countries in the East. Following temporary period of sluggish growth amid COVID-19, construction sector revival is on cards for countries such as India and China.

According to the Invest India, the construction industry in India is expected to record a CAGR of 15.7% by 2022. Considering this, India will continue presenting lucrative growth opportunities for the market through the forecast period.

Key Takeaways of Global Calcite Market Study

The U.S. will account for over 80% of the North America calcite market in 2021

The overall value of the calcite market in the U.K. will surpass US$ 560 Mn in 2021

France and Germany will remain lucrative markets for calcite backed by increasing construction activities

Surging investment in infrastructural development will continue fuelling demand in Japan and South Korea

“As a result of operating in a highly competitive environment, market players have been focusing on product improvement and launches as key strategies to gain competitive edge. Besides this, some of them are seeking out strategic collaborations to expand their footprint as well as product portfolio” says a lead FMI analyst.

Market Landscape Continues to Remain Moderately Fragmented

The global calcite market has been identified as a significantly fragmented market with an unorganized sector occupying major section. The Tier 1 manufacturers account for maximum share in the global market. Some leading players included in the report are Imerys S. A., Omya AG, J. M. Huber Corporation, Minerals Technologies Inc. and Gulshan Polyol Ltd. Tier 2 manufacturers such as ASEC Company for Mining, Esen Mikronize A.S, Wolkem India Ltd., Shandong CITIC Calcium Industry Co., Ltd. and Tier 3 manufacturers such as Columbia River Carbonates, Jay Minerals, Golden Lime Public Co., Ltd., Longcliffe Quarries Ltd., Vietnam CMT Joint Stock Company, Mississippi Lime Company and many regional players’ manufacturers across the globe are anticipated to create tough competitive environment on the global level.

Want to Know More?

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global calcite market, analysing historical demand from 2016-2020 and forecast statistics for 2021–2031. The study reveals growth projections on the calcite market on the basis of type (GCC and PCC), by size (coarse and fine), and by applications (pulp & paper, polymer & plastic, paints & coatings, cement, adhesives & sealants, and agriculture) across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, Middle East and Africa)

Key Questions Answered in the Report

Which is the most lucrative market for Calcite?

Which are the top-selling Calcite type?

Which industry exhibits high Calcite application?

Which are some of the leading companies providing Calcite?

