Sodium Metabisulphite Market is projected to reach a value of US$ 266.5 Mn, recording a CAGR of 5.3% between 2018 – 2028

Food & Beverages Industry to Project Sustained Demand for Sodium Metabisulphite; Mining to Emerge Lucrative End-use Sector in the Coming Years

Sodium metabisulphite is predominantly used in the food and beverages industry as a preservative in dried food products and to enhance the shelf life of fruit juices. However, Future Market Insights predicts demand for industrial grade sodium metabisulphite from the mining and water treatment sectors to surge in the near future. In the mining industry, sodium metabisulphite finds application as a reducing agent to remove cyanide. Sodium metabisulphite is also used in water treatment as an anti-chlor agent to remove chlorine and heavy metals from water prior to releasing it into natural sources. The textile industry utilises sodium metabisulphite as a bleach to brighten fabric and remove stains and it is also used in the paper and pulp industry as a bleaching agent. These wide applications of sodium metabisulphite have boosted demand across industries, upping revenue in the global market for sodium metabisulphite as a result.

Revenue from the Sales of Sodium Metabisulphite to Receive a Fillip Owing to Burgeoning Demand Across Industries

An increasing demand from the food and beverages industry is a key revenue growth driver for the global sodium metabisulphite market. Besides application as a preservative and to improve product shelf life, sodium metabisulphite is used as a dough softener in bakery products. Sodium metabisulphite finds application in the mining industry for cyanide detoxification in gold mining and also as a source of sulphur dioxide for the destruction of cyanide in the process of commercial gold cyanidation. Over the years, several stringent laws have been imposed on gold extraction plants to completely eliminate cyanide and metal cyanide complexes before final discharge into the environment. This has increased the adoption of sodium metabisulphite in the mining industry.

As an anti-chlor agent, sodium metabisulphite removes chlorine from water and is extensively used in municipal and industrial water treatment facilities. With declining availability of fresh sources of water, rising levels of water pollution, and climatic changes, governments and global environment protection associations have implemented stringent regulations to conserve existing water resources and reduce water pollution. This has led to an increase in demand for sodium metabisulphite used in the chemical processing of water.

Manufacturers of Sodium Metabisulphite to Expand Production Capacity to Meet Rising Demand from End-use Industries

Rapidly growing demand from the mining and water treatment industries has pushed manufacturers of sodium metabisulphite to increase their production capacity to meet product requirements from multiple industries. A key trend being observed in the global sodium metabisulphite market is the increase in dependence on imports from China. China is the leading producer and consumer of sodium metabisulphite given the easy availability of raw material in the country and presence of a large number of local manufacturers of sodium metabisulphite. Companies functional in the global sodium metabisulphite market find it convenient to import sodium metabisulphite at reduced prices from Chinese manufacturers. This is further expected to boost revenue growth in the global sodium metabisulphite market in the near future.

Key Players Dominating the Global Sodium Metabisulphite Market

The report highlights some of the leading companies operating in the global Sodium Metabisulphite market, such as Esseco Group Srl, Aditya Birla Chemicals (Thailand), Ak Kim Kimya Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, BASF SE, Ineos Calabrian Corporation, Qingdao Tianya Chemical Co., Ltd, Yuanye Chemical Co.,Ltd, Grillo-Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Shandong Kailong Chemical Technology Development Co., Ltd., Ultramarines India ( P ) Ltd., ?i?ecam Group, Tangshan Sanjiang Chemical Co., Ltd., Shanghai Jiading Malu Chemical Co., Ltd., Meizhou Union Chemical Co., Ltd. amongst others.

Global Sodium Metabisulphite Market Segmentation

To understand and assess opportunities in the global Sodium Metabisulphite Market, we have divided the report into four sections based on market segmentation as under:

By Grade

Food Grade

Industrial/Technical Grade

By End Use Industry

Food and Beverage

Photography and Films

Water Treatment

Mining

Textile

Paper and Pulp

Chemical

Others

By Application

Preservative

Floating agent

Bleaching agent

Anti chlor agent

Chemical synthesis

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

SEA and Pacific

China

Japan

MEA

