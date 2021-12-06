Photo Sharing Market Key Players, End User, Demand and Consumption by 2030

The global photo-sharing market is prognosticated to gain impetus from the increasing popularity of social media and digital media marketing. Photo sharing platforms can be paid or free depending on membership of the particular institution, organization of social media group. Thousands of applications in the digital media platform use photo sharing as a key, and provide additional options to engage a customer.

Social media is a networking tool that helps any individual to exchange, create, and share information photos, videos, and others. In the current scenario, social media tool has become the best mode for marketing, promotion, and building social relationship across the globe. Photo sharing tool helps in storing, organizing, and sharing one’s photo collections. Increasing internet penetration coupled with the adoption of photo-sharing tools as a marketing strategy among social media platforms is fuelling the growth of the photo-sharing market across the globe.

The photo-sharing market is categorized on the basis of platform, application, end-users, and region. Based on the platform, the market is bifurcated into free services membership and paid service membership. In terms of application, the market is grouped into mobile devices and personal computers. Personal computers can be further grouped into laptops and desktops. The mobile devices sub-category is further divided into notebooks, tablets, and phones. The end-users section is further classified into individuals and enterprises. The enterprise category is further grouped into small scale, medium scale, and large scale enterprises. Among all the aforementioned sections, the laptop sub-segment is considered the largest contributor to the market in terms of revenue generation. This is owing to the worldwide increase in the number of users.

The photo-sharing market is segmented based on a platform that includes paid services membership and free services membership. Among both these segments, the free services membership segment is expected to account for the major market share as compared to paid services membership. However, services providers are offering increased features and add-on services in paid services membership which is expected to support the demand of paid services membership during the forecast period.

The photo-sharing market is also segmented based on application, which includes personal computers and mobile devices. Personal computers can be further sub-segmented as desktop and laptop. Among both of these sub-segments laptop is expected to be the major contributor to the pie for the photo-sharing market as compared to a desktop. An increase in the number of usage of laptops across the globe is expected to support its growth in the photo-sharing market during the forecast period. Mobile device sub-segments include a smartphone, tablets, and notebooks. Among all of these sub-segments, smartphones are expected to account for the major share in the photo-sharing market as compared to other sub-segments. This growth has been supported by the increased usage of smartphones across developing countries. Moreover, the contribution of tablets in terms of share in the photo-sharing market is also expected to show a substantial increase during the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the photo-sharing market segmentation includes enterprises and individuals. Enterprises can further be sub-segmented as a large-scale enterprise, medium scale enterprise, and small scale enterprise. Among all these sub-segment large scale enterprises is expected to account for the major share in photo sharing market. Increased adoption of online marketing among the product manufacturers and service providers is expected to support the growth of enterprises in the photo-sharing market during the forecast period.

Globally, photo sharing market is expected to reflect a double-digit growth during the forecast period. North America is expected to account for a major share followed by Europe soon. Moreover developing regions such as the Asia Pacific and Latin America are expected to show substantial growth in the photo sharing market during the forecast period. Countries such as Singapore and Japan are expected to be the major contributor in terms of revenue in photo sharing market. Increased penetration of the internet in developing regions is expected to support the growth of the photo-sharing market.

Photo Sharing Market Drivers

Availability of wide features for creating and sharing or collections of photos with one and another coupled with increasing connectivity medium is expected to drive the growth of the photo-sharing market shortly. Moreover, increased adoption of social media for generating awareness and promotion of the product and services is predicted to fuel the growth of the photo-sharing market during the forecast period.

Photo Sharing Market Key Players

Key players operating in the photo-sharing market include Yahoo Inc., Cooliris Path Inc., Photobucket Corporation, Phonezoo Communications Inc., Trover, Facebook Inc., Bump Technologies LLC., and Hewlett Packard among others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

