IoT Development Kit Market 2021 Development Status, Competition Analysis, Type and Application 2031
The analysts at Future Market Insights (FMI) followed a multidisciplinary approach during the pandemic to study the growth and development of the IoT Development Kit Market. The report features insights on the current growth dynamics and the major revenue reforms prevailing in the market as of 2020 along with the key takeaways over the forecast period 2021 to 2031.
IoT Development Kit is fully pre-programmed prototyping kit that has developers with access to all or any of the software and hardware building blocks that are necessary for implementing, evaluating and designing the house, medical and industrial internet of things application. IoT development kits is employed in various sectors including intelligent lighting, building automation, smart cities, industrial automation, mhealth solution, and medical monitoring.
IoT Development Kit Market: – Key Players
The key players in the IoT Development Kit market are
- Amazon AWS
- Microsoft Azure
- ARM
- Broadcom
- Gemalto
- Intel
- Others.
IoT Development Kit Market: – Segmentation
By Component :
- Hardware
- Sensors
- Actuators
- Power Supplies
- Expansion Board
- Others
- Software
By Application :
- Smart Cities
- Healthcare IT
- Building Automation
- Others
Market Background
